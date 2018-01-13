Florida boy, 16, arrested after parents stabbed while asleep

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A 16-year-old Florida teen has been arrested after his parents were stabbed as they slept in the family's apartment.





The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Raylan Wagner was arrested for two counts of aggravated battery after investigators say he stabbed his parents in the neck and head as they slept early Wednesday.



Police say both victims fought their attacker off before he fled.



Police say Wagner was found at a nearby church with scratches on his legs around 11 a.m., and that he confessed to the incident.

