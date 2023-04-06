Florida Board of Governors bans Tiktok on University Wi-Fi and devices

The Florida Board of Governors has banned Tiktok and other "unsafe" applications that pose state and national cybersecurity concerns across all Florida Universities.

The Board approved an emergency amendment to Regulation 3.0075 [flbog.edu] that prevents university-owned networks and devices from being able to access websites and social media platforms that pose state and national cybersecurity concerns on March 29th.

The amendment went into effect on April 4th and includes the following websites and applications:



Kaspersky

VKontakte

Tencent QQ

TikTok

WeChat



All university-owned devices, including technology rentals, will be blocked from accessing those website and apps. The banned websites and apps will also not be able to be accessed in university Wi-Fi.