Florida Blue providing free virtual care in wake of Hurricane Idalia

Posted at 7:57 PM, Aug 30, 2023
As Floridians begin to recoup and recover from Hurricane Idalia, Florida Blue is bringing no-cost virtual care to any residents impacted by the storm.

Florida Blue is working with its partners to make virtual visits possible for everyone, whether they are a Florida Blue member or not.

Teladoc doctors can assist with non-emergency conditions such as allergies and cold and flu sicknesses. They may also be able to prescribe some medications.

If you want to take advantage of this free teledoc care, call the non-emergency line at 1-855-225-5032.

