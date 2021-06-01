Watch
Florida Ag. Commissioner Nikki Fried enters the 2022 race for governor

Steve Cannon/AP
Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried speaks during a meeting of the Florida cabinet Tuesday June 4, 2019, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)
Fried to DeSantis: Mobilize National Guard to fix 'chaotic' vaccine distribution
Posted at 1:35 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 14:16:32-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is running for governor.

The Election Office received the paperwork on June 1, 2021.

Fried is the second Democrat to announce a campaign for governor after U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist launched his campaign last month.

Fried narrowly won the agriculture commissioner job in 2018 and is the only statewide elected Democrat.

Fried has been a critic of Governor Ron DeSantis. Earlier on Tuesday, she blasted the governor for signing a bill that bans trans-female athletes in public high school or college from playing in women’s sports.

Fried called the bill "heartless" and said DeSantis was "especially cruel" for signing the bill on the first day of Pride Month.

