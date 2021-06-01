Florida Ag. Commissioner Nikki Fried enters the 2022 race for governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is running for governor.

After months of mulling and weeks of hype— Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried says she’s running for governor in 2022. Fried is the last Democrat to win statewide office, nabbing the spot in 2018. The party last won the executive branch in 1994. https://t.co/mXFJM3rmHH — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) June 1, 2021

The Election Office received the paperwork on June 1, 2021.

Fried is the second Democrat to announce a campaign for governor after U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist launched his campaign last month.

Fried narrowly won the agriculture commissioner job in 2018 and is the only statewide elected Democrat.

Fried has been a critic of Governor Ron DeSantis. Earlier on Tuesday, she blasted the governor for signing a bill that bans trans-female athletes in public high school or college from playing in women’s sports.

Fried called the bill "heartless" and said DeSantis was "especially cruel" for signing the bill on the first day of Pride Month.

