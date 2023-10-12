FLORIDA | 17 Broward Co. Sheriff's Office employees facing federal fraud charges

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — 17 Broward County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) employees have been federally charged with COVID-19 pandemic relief fraud, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida announced Thursday.

The charges, part of 17 separate cases, allege the defendants took part in schemes to defraud the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) by fraudulently applying for loans through the PPP and EIDL program.

In total, the defendants received $495,171 in assistance.

The BCSO employees charged are:

