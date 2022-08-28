National Weather Service issues flood warning till further notice at Horse Creek

ARCADIA, Fla. — A flood warning has been issued for Horse Creek with impacts reaching 12 ft near Arcadia at State Road 72 in DeSoto County.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a flood warning at Horse Creek until further notice. The National Weather Service reports that the impacts are at 12 feet and that the access road to Hidden Acres is impassable.

Further forecasts predict that the river is to rise above flood stage Monday night and continue to rise to 13 feet early Wednesday morning. The flood is the highest its been since August 25, 2022, reaching 12.9 ft.

