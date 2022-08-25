Flight instructor, passenger killed in small plane crash in Volusia County

OSTEEN, Fla. — Two people were killed Wednesday evening in a small plane crash in Volusia County, officials said.

Air One located the wreckage of an MX2 aircraft, a single-engine plane, around 7 p.m. Flight reports indicate the plane took off around 4:30 p.m. from Spruce Creek Fly-In.

"Because the downed airplane was heavily damaged and upside down, and it was impossible to immediately confirm the number of occupants. It was initially believed only one person was on board, but it was later reported that two people (a flight instructor and passenger) were in the plane," officials announced Thursday.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

