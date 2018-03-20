Flags at half-staff Thursday to honor bridge collapse victims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Governor Rick Scott has called for United States and Florida state flags to fly at half staff on Thursday in the wake of the tragic bridge collapse in Miami last week.

In honor and remembrance of the victims of the Florida International University Pedestrian Bridge Collapse in Miami on March 15, 2018, he directs the flags to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, and at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout Miami-Dade County.

The flags shall be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, March 22, 2018.

"Our state continues to mourn and we offer our sincerest condolences to their families,” writes Gov. Scott.