Fla. lawmakers discuss special session on gun control

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — State lawmakers are now voting on whether to return to Tallahassee for a special session on gun control.

Democrats triggered the poll after sending letters of support to the Secretary of State’s office over the weekend.

Officials began receiving votes from the House and Senate this morning.

They gave lawmakers until 3:00 p.m. Friday to weigh in.

Those backing the early return need at least 60% support from both chambers to make it happen.

Rep. Joe Geller is championing the effort.

The South Florida Democrat is seeking expanded Red Flag laws, universal background checks, and limits on large-capacity rifle ammo.

He considered the reforms moderate in an attempt to gain the support of Republicans.

“Let’s not make our legislative solutions be nothing but thoughts and prayers," Geller said. "That’s not why we’re sent to Tallahassee.”

Geller says he’s an optimist but his effort is unlikely to succeed.

The legislature’s GOP majority has resisted further reform, satisfied with the gun control measures approved after Parkland.

Second Amendment advocate Rep. Randy Fine told us recently “Democrats will never miss an opportunity to try to seize guns.“