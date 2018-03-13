FL unemployment numbers show state promise, SWFL concern

FLORIDA-- Newly released unemployment numbers for Florida show improving numbers for the state overall, but some concerning numbers for parts of southwest Florida.



The numbers come from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (you can see their full report right here).

For January 2018, the national unemployment rate was 4.1 percent.

Meanwhile, Florida's was 3.9 percent.

Locally, Hendry County has one of the highest unemployment rates in the state at 5.6 percent.

In January, only three metro areas in the state lost jobs; two are in our area.

Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island lost 5,200 jobs, and Cape Coral-Fort Myers lost 100.

