FL bill to make childhood marriage illegal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—During the upcoming legislative session, lawmakers in Florida will discuss a bill that would make it illegal for children to marry, if they are under 18 years old.



Right now, Florida law allows children at least 16 years old to get married if they have parental consent, or if they have or are expecting a child together.

The bill was introduced by Lee County Senator Lizbeth Benacquisto, along with Majority leader Wilton Simpson.

The legislative session starts January 9th, 2018.

