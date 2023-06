POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR) firefighters responded to a call about a structure fire in Babson Park with a trapped victim.

According to the PCFR, the firefighters gained entry to the building and saw the victim trapped from a bathroom window.

PCFR said they were able to help the victim escape using specialized tools to create an opening around the window.

PCFR says crews were able to extinguish the fire and take the victims to a hospital to receive care.