Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Florida

Actions

Fire destroys historical artifacts, structures at Miccosukee Tribe Tiger Camp

A devastating fire at the Miccosukee Tribe Tiger Camp has destroyed five structures and the tribe's creativity center containing historical artifacts. Have you been affected by this fire or know someone who has?
Fire destroys multiple structures at Miccosukee Tribe Tiger Camp
Posted

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — A fire tore through the Miccosukee Tribe Tiger Camp in Miami-Dade County, destroying five structures, nine cars, and the tribe's creativity center which housed historical artifacts.

Fox 4's Eric Lovelace spoke to a neighbor who lives just a couple doors down:

Fire destroys multiple structures at Miccosukee Tribe Tiger Camp

Khadijah Cypress was one of the first community members to arrive at the scene.

"I basically just started running, waiting for the firefighters to get here," Cypress said.

She described the intensity of the blaze which switched her mindset to defend her kids.

"The heat of it was so intense that I screamed 'oh my god my kids,'" Cypress said.

Cypress shared photos showing the typically dark sky filled with a deep orange glow as she witnessed the fire from closer than most, who watched from a nearby parking lot.

"I was in the middle of everything," Cypress said.

A ground view of the roof on fire at the Miccosukee Tiger Camp.

Throughout the night, the sound of exploding propane tanks disrupted the community.

"All I kept hearing was loud booms, and it was really hard to sleep last night, because they kept jolting me awake," Cypress said.

Fire crews reported that five structures and nine cars were destroyed in the blaze, along with the Miccosukee Creativity Center, which housed important historical artifacts.

"It still hasn't hit me how much I lost," Cypress said.

An aerial view of the aftermath of the fire at the Miccosukee tribe fire camp

Despite the emotional toll of losing sentimental items, Cypress maintains perspective on what matters most.

"Everything in that building could be replaced, but I couldn't," Cypress said.

Firefighters continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.