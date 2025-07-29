Fire destroys historical artifacts, structures at Miccosukee Tribe Tiger Camp

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — A fire tore through the Miccosukee Tribe Tiger Camp in Miami-Dade County, destroying five structures, nine cars, and the tribe's creativity center which housed historical artifacts.

Fox 4's Eric Lovelace spoke to a neighbor who lives just a couple doors down:

Khadijah Cypress was one of the first community members to arrive at the scene.

"I basically just started running, waiting for the firefighters to get here," Cypress said.

She described the intensity of the blaze which switched her mindset to defend her kids.

"The heat of it was so intense that I screamed 'oh my god my kids,'" Cypress said.

Cypress shared photos showing the typically dark sky filled with a deep orange glow as she witnessed the fire from closer than most, who watched from a nearby parking lot.

"I was in the middle of everything," Cypress said.

Throughout the night, the sound of exploding propane tanks disrupted the community.

"All I kept hearing was loud booms, and it was really hard to sleep last night, because they kept jolting me awake," Cypress said.

Fire crews reported that five structures and nine cars were destroyed in the blaze, along with the Miccosukee Creativity Center, which housed important historical artifacts.

"It still hasn't hit me how much I lost," Cypress said.

Despite the emotional toll of losing sentimental items, Cypress maintains perspective on what matters most.

"Everything in that building could be replaced, but I couldn't," Cypress said.

Firefighters continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

