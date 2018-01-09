Finale time: Florida Gov. Scott has wish list for session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - With a possible run for U.S. Senate looming, Florida Gov. Rick Scott is entering his final legislative session with a modest wish list.



Scott will lay out his priorities during his last State of the State speech on Tuesday. He is leaving office in early 2019 due to term limits.



The Republican governor wants legislators to pass a bill to bar state agencies from doing business with the government of Venezuela. Scott is also asking for new limits on opioid prescriptions.



Scott also wants a constitutional amendment placed on the 2018 ballot that would require the Florida Legislature to pass any future tax hikes with a two-thirds vote. He has asked for spending increases for schools and environmental programs.



Last year, the GOP-controlled Legislature feuded with Scott over his top priorities.