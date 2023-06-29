FEMA'S Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program ending

It has been nine months since Hurricane Ian impacted Southwest Florida.

More than 4,000 households stayed under the Federal Emergency Management Agency'S (FEMA) Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program.

However, the program is coming to an end on Thursday.

People who have been staying in hotels through FEMA will have to check out Friday morning.

At the beginning of the month, 269 households were still checked into hotels under the Transitional Sheltering Program.

FEMA says they have helped 4,315 families figure out a housing plan with the help of other state agencies.

FEMA'S Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program was originally set for 180 days but was extended for an additional 90.

For more information, contact the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.

