FEMACORPS team members reminding people that help is out there

Under one of the many tarped roofs in Cape Coral Shirley Mungal found herself anxiously waiting.

She said, “I’m hoping to get an adjuster they said they’re gonna be out here on Thursday so hopefully fingers crossed that they have some good news.”

The news? A decision to accept or deny damage claims to her roof, pool, and fence.

”We’re at the mercy of the adjuster,” she said.

In the meantime FEMACORPS team members are on the ground reminding people that help is out there.

FEMACORPS Team Leader Riley McConnell said, “Just trying to talk to people in the community as best we can, we’re only volunteers so we don’t know it all and we can’t answer every question but we’re here to support them in any way we can.”

Paperwork from Mongal’s insurance company seems to be the roadblock preventing her from getting reassurance and assistance from FEMA.

FEMA Spokesperson Mike Wade said,

“We provide that money to make your home safe and sanitary and secure and what are your minimal repairs to allow you to live in that home until you make your long-term recovery needs and then a lot of times most people I refer to the Small Business Administration for a loan.”

Mungal only got so far in the FEMA application process while waiting on her insurance company.

She told us, “the very next day I got a phone call from someone from fema and they asked me if I want to apply for food assistance. About a week after I got a card for $750.”

Appreciated but not the assistance she was looking for. With the proper documentation of coverage they can really move forward.

While they wait for insurance there was some good news Mungal and her family was able to connect with fema who recommended one of Several Disaster Recovery centers in the area.

For more on FEMACORPS https://www.fema.gov/careers/position-types/peace-corps-americorps