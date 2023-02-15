FEMA works with state and local officials to develop housing group sites

NATL — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is coordinating with state and local officials to develop housing group sites, while other housing options are unable to accommodate the need for emergency transportable housing units.

The process, however, can be costly for many different reasons. One of those reasons is location. The land must be within a reasonable distance of community-based services.

Other reasons this can cost a lot of money are zoning codes and environmental compliance. Zoning codes determine what types of properties can be built on a piece of land. All while FEMA must comply with federal regulations concerning environmental preservation.

Permits are also required for almost any type of construction. Often times these are regulated by the city. FEMA must research the permits for the projects including costs, and timelines.

Direct housing is meant to last 18 months from the date of the disaster declaration.

Hurricane Ian's declaration date was Sept 29, 2023.