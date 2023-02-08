Watch Now
FEMA helps Hurricane Ian survivors in locating alternative housing

Posted at 7:47 PM, Feb 07, 2023
Survivors of Hurricane Ian who have accepted help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the traditional sheltering assistance program can still gain help in locating alternative housing.

The deadline for the TSA program will be March 28, 2023. To be eligible you must complete the form and wait to be contacted by the TSA's outreach coordination team.

