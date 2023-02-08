FEMA helps Hurricane Ian survivors in locating alternative housing

Survivors of Hurricane Ian who have accepted help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the traditional sheltering assistance program can still gain help in locating alternative housing.
The deadline for the TSA program will be March 28, 2023. To be eligible you must complete the form and wait to be contacted by the TSA's outreach coordination team.
Eligible #Ian survivors who have accepted FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program (TSA) can request help locating alternative housing before the 3/28/23 program deadline. Complete the form to be contacted by SERT’s TSA Outreach Coordination Team: https://t.co/zHKM0R5w3V pic.twitter.com/6wiMLzCxtN— FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) February 7, 2023