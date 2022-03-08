FEMA helps battle Florida wildfires

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — FEMA has reportedly authorized federal funds to go to Florida and it’s fight with the Bertha Swamp Road Wildfire burning in Bay County.

The state of Florida submitted a request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant in reference to the Bertha Swamp Wildfire, which at the time, was reportedly threatening 2,500 homes in Bay County.

The Bertha Swamp Blaze started on March 4 and has reportedly burnt down more than 9,000 acres of state and private land. It is said that more than 6,300 people have evacuated..

FEMA Region 4 Administrator Garcia B. Szczech approved the request for Bay County on March 6. It is reported to be the second fire management related grant approved for Florida wildfires in the past two days.