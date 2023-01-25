FEMA aims to help survivors of Hurricane Ian with a new temporary housing program

The Federal Emergency Management Agency aims to help survivors of natural disasters with the new Multifamily Lease and Repair program. FEMA is asking owners of multifamily properties to offer temporary housing for survivors of Hurricane Ian.

The MLR program serves as temporary housing assistance which allows FEMA to repair or improve existing multifamily rental or residential properties.

For properties to be eligible for the MLR program they must have a lease term of at least 18 months with the option to extend, the property must be able to accommodate multiple individuals, the site must have already been used as a multifamily unit, the property must be able to be repaired with all state, and federal regulations, and it can not be located in a floodway.

The MLR program is not intended to repair or improve individual units to rehouse existing tenants.

Multifamily properties for consideration should be around the coastal communities impacted by Hurricane Ian including Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Hardee, Lee, and Sarasota Counties.

The deadline for property managers and owners to reply to this request is February 9, 2023. For more information email FEMA-DR4673FL-MLR@fema.dhs.gov.