Federal judge upholds FL law limiting landownership for foreign nationals

A federal judge has denied the block against Florida's new law limiting landownership of non-citizens from China and other "countries of concern."

Judge Allen Winsor, a Trump appointee, denied the preliminary injunction filed by four Chinese citizens living in Florida. The four citizens along with several civil rights groups argued the law is discriminatory and an overreach of the state's authority.

The law took effect in July and prohibits someone “domiciled” in China, who is not a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, from buying Florida farm or real property.

It also states that citizens of countries including Cuba, Venezuela, Syria, Iran, Russia, and North Korea, can’t buy Florida real estate near critical infrastructure or military bases.

Governor DeSantis reacted to the ruling on social media.