Federal judge blocks Florida 'drag show ban'

Friday afternoon, a federal judge blocked what many have called Florida's ban on drag shows.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell issued a temporary injunction on SB 1438, Protection of Children, saying it is "specifically designed to suppress the speech of drag queen performers."

Judge Presnell's ruling makes SB 1438 temporarily unenforceable while an Orlando restaurant's challenge of the law is pending trial.

Governor Ron DeSantis' office quickly responded to the ruling saying "We believe the judge's opinion is dead wrong and look forward to prevailing on appeal."

Florida Representative Anna Eskamani also reacted, calling the ruling a "legal win" for Florida.

"The United States should not be hindering free speech or erasing communities," Eskamani said.