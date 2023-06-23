FDOT toll relief program nets more than $190 million in savings since launch

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Toll Relief Program nets more than $190 million in savings since its launch on January 1, 2023.

Now in its fifth month of posting credits to customer accounts, Florida commuters continue to see significant savings as a result of the program. In May, account credits of $40.1 million were posted to 1.0 million customer accounts.

The year-long program automatically gives SunPass users with at least 35 monthly toll transactions a 50 percent toll credit to their account. Since the program’s inception in January, more than $190 million in Toll Relief credits have been issued benefiting 1.2 million Floridians. The Toll Relief program builds on the successful SunPass Savings Program that concluded in December and resulted in 384,000 drivers saving over $18 million.

In addition to the 25% savings SunPass customers already receive, the Toll Relief Program provides drivers with another way to save. The program runs through December 31 and is expected to provide 1.2 million drivers with savings of nearly $480 over the course of the year.