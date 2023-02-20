FDOT is honoring those who have made an impact on our society

FL. — The Florida Department of Traffic is highlighting African Americans who made large impacts in the transportation industry for Black History Month.

The first is Garrett Augustus Morgan who invented the modern-day traffic light. Before Morgan's invention, there were "stop and go" signals.

However, when Morgan invented the third position it allowed traffic to stop in both directions and gave pedestrians the ability to cross the streets with greater safety.

His invention would later be used throughout the entire U.S. until the automatic red, yellow, and green light traffic signals came to the market, which we have today.