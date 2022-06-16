FDLE prepares to launch 'Purple Alert' program

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Florida residents will soon be able to get notifications about missing persons with mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities.
"Purple Alerts," as they will be known, will start July 1. They were established by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
When issued, Purple Alert information will be distributed to citizens who have signed up to receive the alerts and displayed on dynamic highway message signs when applicable. The alerts will also be posted on the FDLE public website.
Sign up to receive Florida Purple Alerts today through email or text messages at http://www.fdle.state.fl.us/PurpleAlerts/Purple-Alert-Plan.aspx
Purple Alert Criteria:
- The person is 18 or older and does not qualify for a state- or local-level Silver Alert.
- The person has an intellectual or developmental disability, brain injury or another physical, mental or emotional disability that is not related to substance abuse and does not have Alzheimer’s disease or a dementia-related disorder.
- The local law enforcement agency’s investigation concluded the disappearance poses a credible threat of immediate danger or serious bodily harm to the missing person and they can only be returned to safety through law enforcement intervention.
- There is a detailed description of the missing person suitable for distribution.
- The missing person information has been entered into Florida Crime Information Center (FCIC).
- The law enforcement agency of jurisdiction recommends activation.