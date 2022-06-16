FDLE prepares to launch 'Purple Alert' program

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Florida residents will soon be able to get notifications about missing persons with mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities.

"Purple Alerts," as they will be known, will start July 1. They were established by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

When issued, Purple Alert information will be distributed to citizens who have signed up to receive the alerts and displayed on dynamic highway message signs when applicable. The alerts will also be posted on the FDLE public website.

Sign up to receive Florida Purple Alerts today through email or text messages at http://www.fdle.state.fl.us/PurpleAlerts/Purple-Alert-Plan.aspx

Purple Alert Criteria:

