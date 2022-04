HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A 35-year-old male driving a motorcycle was pronounced deceased by Florida Highway Patrol after a fatal crash.

According to the report, the driver was heading East on Panther Parkway approaching a right curve then it reportedly traveled off the roadway entered the grass median, and overturned.

The driver reportedly was found away from his vehicle resting on the grass median.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

FHP says that the crash remains under investigation.