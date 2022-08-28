Fatal crash arrest after driver leaves the scene of bicyclist he hit

SARASOTA, Fla. — A 13-year-old bicyclist was pronounced deceased after a hit and run on a crosswalk in Sarasota on August 16.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, an Acura Sedan was heading eastbound on East Bay St. approaching a crosswalk at Old Venice Rd as a bicyclist was traveling northbound on the same crosswalk.

FHP reports the vehicle failed to stop and hit the bicyclist. The driver fled the scene and the bicyclist was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

On August 17, the vehicle was located in Hillsborough County.

The driver was arrested and sent to the Sarasota County Jail for a hit and run with serious injuries, and tampering with evidence.

Sunday, August 28th, the bicyclist was pronounced deceased.

The driver now faces a new charge of leaving the scene without invoking aid rendering death — which is a felony warrant.