Family B & B staying open despite flood conditions from Peace River in Arcadia

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, raging water from the Peace River continued to flood parts of Arcadia in Desoto County.

Horse Creek Retreat, a family-owned Bed & Breakfast (B&B) in Arcadia said they are working to stay afloat and to stay open as the Peace River continues to drown nearby areas.

“We are going on our second week like this, we are hoping that it's starting to recede,” said Marc Joseph, who has owned the B&B for the past two years.

On Thursday, Joseph said rooms at his bed and breakfast are still open, but outside guests' windows– ducks were seen swimming in picnic areas and the back half of his property is underwater.

“Clear out on the corner over there is a wood trellis that is the river edge and that goes all along to where the end of the trees are,” said Joseph.

Joseph explained to me that the river which runs along his property is actually Horse Creek, a waterway that he said flows into the Peace River.

On Thursday, Sara Walker, a Public Information Officer for Desoto County talked with me about how full the Peace River was.

“We are currently, four feet above flood stage,” said Walker.

The four extra feet, explained by Walker drawing from heavy rains and soaking parts of a veterans memorial park and closing the Peace River Campground.

“This happens regularly so they are aware of these situations,” said Walker.

Regularly, Walker said, means about once a year.

An idea Joseph says he understands but for flooding to be this bad in the middle of hurricane season, it's becoming a concern.

“So more than fingers crossed we get this down before the next wave comes," said Joseph.

A situation he says his rooms were built to handle but hopes never come.

“They built everything up, so it's designed to have water underneath it,” said Joseph.