False GoFundMe accounts circulate after Surfside building collapse

FORT, MYERS. Fla — Tragedies like the Surfside building collapse are known to bring out the best in people. While many seek to help the search and rescue efforts, some are unfortunately hoping to steal from well-meaning people. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis warns people to watch out for fake GoFundMe accounts that claim to benefit the surSurfside community.

Patronis' put out a statement saying, "With all the good I’ve been witness to, however, we are starting to get reports of false GoFundMe websites that are stealing from this effort."

The office urges people that want to donate to stick with credible organizations that will actually help the families in need. If you believe you are a victim of fraud, visit FraudFreeFlorida.com [myfloridacfo.com] to report your claim.