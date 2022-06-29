Exemptions for Freedom Week sales tax holiday

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Starting on Friday, July 1 and ending on Thursday, July 7, admissions purchases to differing events will be exempt from sales tax.

The exemptions include admission to music events, sporting events, cultural events, state park annual passes, fitness facilities and certain outdoor-related supplies.

Here’s a more specific list of events that are exempt from sales tax during Freedom Week:

-Live music events

-Live sporting events

-Movies

-Museum entry, including annual passes

-State park entry, including annual passes

-Ballets

-Plays

-Musical theater performances

-Fairs

-Festivals

-Cultural events

-Private and membership clubs providing physical fitness facilities.

For more information on exemptions for boating and water supplies, camping supplies, fishing supplies, general outdoor supplies, sports equipment and what’s newly exempt this year, go to the 2022 Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday: Frequently Asked Questions for Consumers.