TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Mega Millions jackpot has gotten up to $410 million and has rolled over 23 times since its April 19 drawing.

The Jackpot prize winners will have the option to get their winnings in 30 annual installments - or as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $230.9 million.

Prizes have to be claimed within 60 days of the winning jackpot in order to get the cash option. Winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.