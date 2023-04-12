Equality Florida issues travel advisory warning for LGBTQ community

Today, Equality Florida is issuing a travel advisory, to the LGBTQ community.

Equality Florida is warning of the risks posed to the health, safety, and freedom of those considering short or long-term travel, or relocation to the state.

The move comes in response to the passage of laws that are hostile to the LGBTQ community, restrict access to reproductive health care, repeal gun safety laws, foment racial prejudice, and attack public education by banning books and censoring curriculum.

Already, the adopted and proposed policies detailed in the travel advisory have led Florida parents to consider relocating, prospective college students to cross Florida colleges and universities off their lists, and cancel future gatherings and conferences.

“As an organization that has spent decades working to improve Florida’s reputation as a welcoming and inclusive place to live work and visit, it is with great sadness that we must respond to those asking if it is safe to travel to Florida or remain in the state as the laws strip away basic rights and freedoms,” said Nadine Smith, Equality Florida Executive Director.

