'Emergency Alert' early-morning wakeup call

An emergency alert system test woke up many Floridians around 4:45 a.m. on Thursday.

“TEST – This is a TEST of the Emergency Alert System. No action is required.”

Emergency Alert System

The message was only a test and was supposed to be on television only and not on other devices.

We know a 4:45 AM wake up call isn't ideal 😅@FLSERT wants to apologize for the early morning text. Each month, we test #emergencyalerts on a variety of platforms. This alert was supposed to be on TV, and not disturb anyone already sleeping. — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) April 20, 2023

The next system test is planned for Monday, May 22, at 1:50 p.m.

According to the Florida Association of Broadcasters, a test of the emergency alert systems was scheduled for 4:50 a.m. April 20. But it's unclear if alerts should have gone out to phones across Florida.

Every other month, a test of the alert system is scheduled for 4:50 a.m. by the broadcasters. That time alternates with 1:50 p.m. So May's alert will be at 1:50 p.m., but June's alert will be at 4:50 a.m. again.