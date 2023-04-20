Watch Now
'Emergency Alert' early-morning wakeup call

Posted at 6:57 AM, Apr 20, 2023
An emergency alert system test woke up many Floridians around 4:45 a.m. on Thursday.

“TEST – This is a TEST of the Emergency Alert System. No action is required.”
The message was only a test and was supposed to be on television only and not on other devices.

The next system test is planned for Monday, May 22, at 1:50 p.m.

According to the Florida Association of Broadcasters, a test of the emergency alert systems was scheduled for 4:50 a.m. April 20. But it's unclear if alerts should have gone out to phones across Florida.

Every other month, a test of the alert system is scheduled for 4:50 a.m. by the broadcasters. That time alternates with 1:50 p.m. So May's alert will be at 1:50 p.m., but June's alert will be at 4:50 a.m. again.

