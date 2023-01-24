Eight simple tips to help appeal a FEMA decision

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has published a letter outlining the types of assistance people are eligible

or ineligible to receive. If you disagree with the outline you can appeal your case with eight easy tips.

The first tip is to know your deadline. You have 60 days From the date you receive your FEMA determination letter to the date you appeal. Once the agency reviews your case they will call you or write you a follow-up letter asking for more information.

You also need to understand why FEMA decided you were ineligible. Make sure to read the letter from beginning to end several times to understand what records the agency needs from you.

The third tip is to make sure you include documents to support your appeal. It's important to include the documents FEMA is requesting but also to add policy statements, receipts for home repairs, or proof of occupancy.

Another tip to follow is to include your FEMA disaster assistance application number on each page of your documents. This helps keep each case organized and helps with the response time.

Tip number five is to have someone help you write your letter of appeal. If you do require help make sure you have a signed statement that the writer is authorized on your behalf. Then you want to mail your appeal letter to FEMA, P.O Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD.

The final tip is to upload your appeal letter to your online FEMA account. To set up an account or upload documents visit DisasterAssistance.gov. Once you've submitted the appeal letter FEMA will contact you with their final decision.

For additional information call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.