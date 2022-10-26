Watch Now
Door-to-door salesman accused of stealing dog

A couple in Brevard County have their dog back. Police say the dog was stolen by a door-to-door salesman.
Posted at 4:39 AM, Oct 26, 2022
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A couple in Brevard County have their dog back. Police say the dog was stolen by a door-to-door salesman.

Joe McPherson and his wife Bonnie have had their dog, Angus, for about a decade, rescuing him as a puppy.

Before his visit to their house, police say 19-year-old Ethan Morales, a salesman from Alabama, had already stolen Angus and given him to a friend to take back to a relative's house.

Morales continued going door to door, before police confronted him on another street, then arrested him.

After being gone for about seven hours, police returned Angus unharmed but a little bit rattled.

