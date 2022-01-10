Dolphins part ways with head coach Brian Flores

MIAMI, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins have released head coach Brian Flores, according to statements made by the Dolphins and the NFL on Monday.

"I made a decision today to part ways with Brian Flores," said Dolphins owner Stephen Ross. "After evaluating where we are as an organization and what we need going forward, I determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren't functioning at a level I want it to be."

Flores led Miami through a 9-8 season this year and 24-25 in three seasons.

He was named head coach for Miami in February 2019.