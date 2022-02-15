Disney World goes mask-optional for vaccinated guests

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World announced a change in its masking policies which go into effect Thursday, Feb. 17.

According to their official website, "Face coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated Guests in both outdoor and indoor locations. We expect Guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters.

"Face coverings will still be required by all Guests (ages 2 and up) on enclosed Disney transportation, including Disney buses, monorails, and Disney Skyliner."

Through Wednesday, the existing policy, in which all guests over age 2 are required to wear masks in all indoor locations.