Watch
NewsCovering Florida

Actions

Disney World goes mask-optional for vaccinated guests

items.[0].image.alt
John Raoux/AP
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020, file photo, the road to the entrance of Walt Disney World has few cars, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Two more unions have reached agreements with Walt Disney World over furloughs caused by the theme park resort's closure during the new coronavirus outbreak. The agreements reached late Friday, April 10, apply to security guards and workers involved in facilities and operations. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
DISNEY-WORLD-DISNEY WORLD
Posted at 1:20 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 13:20:43-05

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World announced a change in its masking policies which go into effect Thursday, Feb. 17.

According to their official website, "Face coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated Guests in both outdoor and indoor locations. We expect Guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters.

"Face coverings will still be required by all Guests (ages 2 and up) on enclosed Disney transportation, including Disney buses, monorails, and Disney Skyliner."

Through Wednesday, the existing policy, in which all guests over age 2 are required to wear masks in all indoor locations.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4