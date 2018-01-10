Disney monorail operates while doors are open

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Disney is conducting an investigation after video surfaced of it's Monorail service operating with the doors open.

Cell phone footage show several passengers were on board while the train was moving with cracked doors. People on board say they were on the Monorail red line to Epcot and the door would not latch. Park workers spent about 10 minutes fixing the problem. They thought it would be a smooth ride, but when the train began to move, the doors sprang open.

Thankfully, everyone arrived at the final destination safely.

