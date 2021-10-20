Watch
Disney launches new Genie Plus app set to replace the FastPass

Posted at 8:32 AM, Oct 20, 2021
ORLANDO, Fl. — A new app for Disney theme parks is out of the bottle!

The "Genie" app launched Tuesday for guests at Florida's Disney World. The service helps park goers streamline their visits and cut down on wait times.

The free service will be built into Disney Parks' established apps along with a paid version called "Disney Genie Plus." It allows guests to access the "Lightning Lane" for $15 at Disney World and $20 at Disneyland.

"Lighting Lane" is basically a paid version of Disney's FastPass- a benefit that used to be free for guests.

Disneyland in California is getting a similar update at a later date.

