Disaster Recovery Centers transition to local leadership

The state of Florida and the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be transitioning leadership at four Disaster Recovery Centers.

Going forward the leadership will fall under county or local jurisdiction and will now be called Community Recovery Centers.

The purpose of the Community Recovery Center is to encourage a community-based approach to disaster recovery.

This will promote the ability of the community to tailor recovery programs, resources, and services to its population’s unmet needs.

The centers are located at the following addresses:

▪ Lakes Library, 15290 Bass Road in Fort Myers

▪ Lake Kennedy Center, 400 Santa Barbara Blvd. in Cape Coral

▪ Tringali Rec Center, 3450 N. Access Road in Englewood

▪ Hardee County Library, 315 N. 6th Ave, in Wauchula

The hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Sundays.

Survivors with questions about FEMA assistance can go online to disasterassistance.gov or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.

