Disabled veteran struck twice by a man who fled scene

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — A disabled veteran was hit by a man who was challenging his disabled parking spot at Bargain Basket Thrift Store in Marco Island.

The veteran was reportedly driving with a valid Florida Disabled Veteran Tag, when he drove into a disabled parking spot and went into the store on March 1.

According to the report, a suspect who had been loitering in the parking lot, had challenged the right of the veteran's disabled spot; it led to the suspect striking the disabled veteran with a closed fist twice.

The suspect reportedly left the location in a white SUV and Marco Island Police ask us to keep an eye out for the suspect in a possible Toyota Rav 4 and to call them with any information.

