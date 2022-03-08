Watch
NewsCovering Florida

Actions

Disabled veteran struck twice by a man who fled scene

FNCGg5jVgAAfE7p.jpeg
Marco Island Police Department
FNCGg5jVgAAfE7p.jpeg
Posted at 4:10 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 16:11:56-05

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — A disabled veteran was hit by a man who was challenging his disabled parking spot at Bargain Basket Thrift Store in Marco Island.

The veteran was reportedly driving with a valid Florida Disabled Veteran Tag, when he drove into a disabled parking spot and went into the store on March 1.

According to the report, a suspect who had been loitering in the parking lot, had challenged the right of the veteran's disabled spot; it led to the suspect striking the disabled veteran with a closed fist twice.

The suspect reportedly left the location in a white SUV and Marco Island Police ask us to keep an eye out for the suspect in a possible Toyota Rav 4 and to call them with any information.

FNCGlhPVEAANLlw.jpeg
FNCGkl1VkAAVfKw.jpeg
FNCGjSSVUAIXF8j.jpeg
FNCGg5jVgAAfE7p.jpeg

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4