'Difficult season': Florida orange production down 25 million post-Ian

The United States Department of Agriculture has released its final crop estimates for the 2022-2023 harvest season.

Florida produced an estimated 15.7 million boxes of oranges this season, compared to 40.7 million the previous season.

The CEO of Florida Citrus Mutual called it a "difficult season," after Hurricane Ian touched around 375 thousand acres of citrus groves across Florida and caused up to $675 million in damages.

Production numbers were down across the board, including grapefruit production, tangerines and tangelos.

Florida's citrus industry has been struggling since 2005, when citrus greening was introduced by an invasive pest.

At its peak during the 1997-98 harvest season, Florida produced 244 million boxes of oranges.