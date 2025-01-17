Development on Alico Inc. orange groves raises concerns for Florida panthers

FLORIDA — Last week, we reported that Alico Inc. is shuttering its Florida citrus operations, opening up thousands of acres of to potential development. Now, this has raised concerns over the impact on the endangered Florida panther’s shrinking habitat.

So, Fox 4’s Austin Schargorodski dug into what this means for the panther’s future - after a year of nearly record-high panther deaths in 2024.

Watch Community Correspondent Austin Schargorodski's report here...

Conservation Florida and Sean McHugh

Alico Inc. says it’s leaving Florida. The company, based in Fort Myers, says hurricanes and a disease called “citrus greening” have made farming unsustainable.

Bill Samuels, who’s spent more than 30 years educating people about panthers, says more development here could be devastating.

“That’s a huge blow. Because it’s separated and divided it’s vital to the future we think of the panther in south Florida,” Samuels stated.

Last year, FWC reported 36 panthers were killed - mostly by cars - and just last week, the first panther of 2025 was killed by a vehicle in Immokalee. With development bringing more roads and traffic, Samuels thinks Alico Inc. should set aside more land for conservation.

Austin Schargorodski Bill Samuels, Founder of the Florida Panther Project

“We’re hoping we can turn this into something good, and get some of these lands that are really in the heart of primary panther habitat in south Florida and get them saved and preserved into the future as panther habitat,” said Samuels.

Fox 4 reached out to Alico Inc. about these concerns. Vice President Mitch Hutchcraft said they’ve sold about 40,000 acres to Florida Forever since 2017 and are working on long-term plans to preserve thousands more acres through the Florida Wildlife Corridor - if approved.

Hutchcraft added that only 25% of their land may eventually be developed, with the rest remaining for agriculture. Despite seeing how much development has changed the Florida he grew up with, Samuels says he’s optimistic about the future.

Anvar Ruziev Alico Inc. sign outside the Corkscrew Grove

“I have never seen the populous so eager to help and preserve the land. And it makes good sense as corporate citizens for the large companies to recognize that and work with it. We’re seeing it a lot with the Florida Wildlife Corridor folks. They’ve forged a lot of good friendships with ranchers and the Florida Cattlemen’s Association for example, and that’s all good. That’s all good in the long run,” said Samuels.