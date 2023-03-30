DeSoto County police searching for two teenagers involved in gang

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 16-year-old and is looking for a 17-year-old both connected to a gang.

On Thursday the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office conducted a search at Cedarwood Court of two suspects involved with aggravated assault with a firearm.

Through an investigation using social media, it led the DCSO to two suspects a 16-year-old and 17-year-old Jose Dehijar.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office, Both teenagers are members of the "Young Chico Gang." They have had previous arrests for charges including burglary, theft and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Detectives arrested the 16-year-old at the home and now is facing charges including Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Robbery.

Police are still searching for 17-year-old Dehijar.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Dehijar, please contact DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office at 863-993-4700.