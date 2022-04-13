DeSoto County Fair President, Treasurer, & Secretary arrested for grand theft

ARCADIA, Fla. — Three directors at the DeSoto County Fair have been arrested for grand theft and scheme to defraud charges.

The Arcadia Police Department Investigation Division started an investigation back on February 21, 2022, in relation to strange charges on the DeSoto County Fair Association’s account.

After a few months, probable cause was found for the arrest of The Fair president, Christopher Stewart, Fair Treasurer, Leann Humphreys, and Fair Secretary, Stevie Rioux. The three were arrested on charges ranging from grand theft to scheme to defraud.

Arcadia Police Department wants to remind the community to contact the office with any information they have involving a crime – it can be anonymous.