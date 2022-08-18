UPCOMING: DeSantis to make 'major announcement' in Fort Lauderdale

Gov. DeSantis announcement in Fort Lauderdale

Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to make what his office calls "a major announcement" Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale.

He will be joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody, Secretary of State Cord Byrd, acting commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Mark Glass, and Election Crimes and Security Office Director Peter Antonacci.

The specific topic of the governor's addresses are usually not known until moments before he speaks.