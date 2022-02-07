Watch
UPCOMING: DeSantis to host roundtable at American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora

Governor Ron DeSantis provides an update on vaccine distribution in Florida.
Posted at 8:14 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 08:28:40-05
Governor Ron DeSantis is due to host a roundtable discussion Monday at the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora.

The topics of discussion have not been announced. DeSantis is expected to be joined by Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez and Attorney General Ashley Moody.

The museum chronicles the history, culture, and contributions of the Cuban exile community.

The roundtable is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. You can watch the event live in this article once it begins, and look for a wrap-up online and on Fox 4 News.

