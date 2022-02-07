UPCOMING: DeSantis to host roundtable at American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora

Fox 4 Live Event

Governor Ron DeSantis is due to host a roundtable discussion Monday at the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora.

The topics of discussion have not been announced. DeSantis is expected to be joined by Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez and Attorney General Ashley Moody.

The museum chronicles the history, culture, and contributions of the Cuban exile community.

The roundtable is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.