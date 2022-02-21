UPCOMING: DeSantis to discuss Florida economic matters in Madison

MADISON, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will spend Presidents' Day in Madison, where he is due to give a public address regarding economic matters.

DeSantis is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. from a local restaurant called Grumpy's Diner. Accompanying the governor will be Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle.

