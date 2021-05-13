DeSantis signs 'alcohol to-go drinks' bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Volusia County Thursday morning to sign a bill that makes alcohol to-go a permanent fixture in the Sunshine State.

DeSantis signed an executive order allowing alcoholic beverages in to-go orders to help businesses during the safer at home order in 2020.

With the governor's signature, the bill goes into effect on July 1.

The bill requires cutting off the sale of to-go drinks — mixed or in bottles — when restaurants’ scheduled food service ends for the day or at midnight, whichever occurs first.

Drinks will not be able to exceed 32 ounces and need to be placed in secured containers by the business.

Alcoholic drinks that are being delivered will need to be placed in locked compartments, vehicle trunks or in areas behind the last upright seats in vehicles.

The bill also allows customers to take opened bottles of wine home or a full closed bottle of wine.

For more information on the bill, click here.