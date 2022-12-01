Watch Now
DeSantis set to publish autobiography amid presidential run speculation

desantis-book.png
HarperCollins
Posted at 9:44 AM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 09:44:28-05

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will release a book early next year amid speculation he could be gearing up for a 2024 presidential campaign.

A person familiar with the matter says the autobiography is set to be released on February 28 and will be titled "The Courage to be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival."

DeSantis' popularity surged within the Republican Party during the pandemic as he charted a response in Florida that rejected lockdown restrictions and vaccine mandates.

His landslide re-election victory this month further cemented his status as a potentially serious competitor for the Republican presidential nomination.

The book is set to be published by Broadside Books, a conservative imprint of mega-publisher HarperCollins.

It's currently listed on the publisher's website.

The autobiography comes as several other potential 2024 Republican hopefuls have rolled out new books in recent months.

